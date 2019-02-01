Men ignorant about their reproduction health

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new study by Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) has shown that most men are ignorant about their reproductive health blaming women for not producing.

The study also shows that women who are blamed by men for not producing some times go for medical checkups.

While releasing the report Henry Munyira a senior lecturer at Makerere university school of gender said such cases often affect families resulting to break ups.

He says in most cases women go and produce with another man but claim the child is for the original husband if he is rich.