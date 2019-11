Mbale blood bank receives modern refrigerator

By Prossy Kisakye

Mbale Regional blood bank has received a new advanced blood storage refrigerator.

The facility was donated by telecom company MTN Uganda to improve blood storage capacity which has been a challenge at the regional blood bank especially during peak blood collection periods.

Mbale regional blood bank collects over 3,000 units of blood every month, against a storage capacity of 1,800 units.

The multi-million refrigeration facility was delivered to the facility by the company’s regional business manager, Mr. Isaiah Semamuli.