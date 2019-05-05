Mayhem as Nakaseke Hospital runs out of water, x-ray machines

By Moses Kyeyune

It is over a month now since Nakaseke District hospital run out of water, causing a standstill as the operation theatre is closed.

Mothers delivering from Nakaseke Main Hospital are forced to carry their own water if they are to get medical service, according to area MP Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula.

The lawmaker also says that the x-ray machine broke down a long time ago and ultra-sound services are no more despite the facility serving as a referral for neighbouring districts.

The MP has appealed to the authorities in Government to quickly intervene and have the situation arrested before it becomes a disaster to patients.

The government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa early this week pledged to follow up the matter with the ministry of Health, but the situation remains unattended.