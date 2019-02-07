Masaka Residents Raise Concern Over Stray Dogs

Residents of in Masaka district have raised concern over stray animals that have attacked their area.

The concern has been raised by residents of Kimanya B village, in Kimanya /Kyabakuza divison in masaka district during a security meeting in their area.

Tom Matovu one of the affected residents says that he has so far lost 8 goats to the stray dogs asking the sub county authorities to intervene and kill these dogs.

Residents say that the dogs move in a pack of 20-30 dogs which has brought up fear that they may soon start attacking people.

Hajji Jamiru Walugembe the village chairperson says that they have given the division authorities an ultimatum of two weeks to intervene and address their concerns or else he will be forced to mobilize people to demonstrate.

Kimanya /Kyabakuza division chairperson Matia Kakooza says that he has asked the municipality veterinary authorities to come to people’s rescue and poison the stray dogs