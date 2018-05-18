Man sent to Luzira for littering chewing gum

By Ruth Anderah.

32 year old man has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for littering solid waste upon a public property.

Emma Kafubi a resident of Ndejje in Wakiso district charged before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna and denied the offence that preferred against him by KCCA prosecution.

KCCA prosecution states that on May 16th 2018 at Centenary Park in Kampala, Kafubi littered chewing gum papers on the public road which is a nuisance to the road users.

He is sent on remand until May 31st when he will re-appear for the hearing to kick off.