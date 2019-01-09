Lord Mayor Elias castigates MOH for delayed CHOLERA response

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago has lashed out at ministry of health officials over what he calls delayed response to healthy emergencies.

Addressing journalists at city hall, Lukwago noted that the recent suspected cholera outbreak in kabowa, a kampala sub-burb is not the first claiming that the disease was detected in some patients at Lubaga hospital during the Christmas season last year that even passed away, but no alarm was sounded.

Yesterday the public relations officer at the ministry of health Emma Ainebyona confirmed 8suspected cases of cholera with 2 people testing positive for the water borne disease in the initial medical tests at Kiruddu and Naguru hospital