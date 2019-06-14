Kenya on high alert for Ebola

By David Awori

In the wake of the outbreak of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in Kasese district in Western Uganda, Kenyan health officials at the Uganda Kenya border are on high alert.

Health officials have been deployed at both the Busia and Malaba borders for compulsory health screening of all travelers entering Kenya from Uganda.

Dr.Isaac Omeri, the Busia Kenya county health and sanitation chief officer says they have enhanced screening activities for travelers, checking their temperatures and asking the travel history.

Julius Arusayi, the port health officer Busia Kenya says they were having challenges of some travelers objecting to the screening.

Kenya police at some point had to be used to compel the travelers to go for screening .

He says after screening the travelers are given clearance cards before being allowed to enter Kenya.

Early this week, the health ministry confirmed that two people had so far succumbed to Ebola in Kasese.