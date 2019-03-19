KCCA to start TB outreach

By Steven Mbidde.

Kampala city authorities are to start a Tuberculosis sensitization and screening campaign to rid the city of TB.

The moves follows a report released by the United States Agency for International Development – USAID which showed that Tuberculosis which is an air borne disease is high in common I the city’s taxi parks, prisons, slum areas, schools, bars and fishing grounds.

Now the Kampala capital city Authority’s director of Public Health Dr. Daniel Okello says they are going to hold public education campaigns in some of the hot spots as revealed by the report.

Government spends twelve million shillings on treatment of one Tuberculosis patient yet it takes six months for one to fully recover after receiving routine drugs as prescribed by health professionals.