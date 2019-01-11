KCCA to construct 300 public toilets

By Ritah Kemigisa

Kampala capital City Authority is set to construct 300 public toilets in the city.

This follows the outbreak of Cholera in Kaboowa, Rubaga division that has since left one person dead and 7 confirmed with the disease.

Addressing journalists after a fact finding mission in the areas, the state minister for the authority Benny Namugwanya said they have already acquired a 4M dollar grant from the Bill and Melinda gates foundation.

She adds that money to construct the Nalukolongo channel has already been secured and construction will start soon after compensating residents.