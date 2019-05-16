Hospitals mishandling cancer samples – Pathologists.

By Damali Mukhaye.

Hospitals are mishandling the cancer samples, which has led to wrong tests and diagnosis by the pathologists.

Speaking at the launch of pathology training, the acting commissioner national health laboratory services and chief government pathologist Susan Nabadda says that clinicians in most hospitals are taking the cancer samples badly.

She says that if the samples are mishandles for instance mixed up, or put in the wrong chemicals, the pathologist will get wrong tests and issue diagnosis to a wrong person which can affect cancer patients.

It is against this background that they have launched the training for all clinicians, nurses and other doctors handling cancer patients to ensure that the samples are taken in the right way.