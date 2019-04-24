Hospitals doing unnecessary blood transfusion

By Damali Mukhaye.

Officials at the Uganda blood transfusion have faulted hospital that doing unnecessary blood transfusion to patients which has caused blood shortages in specific hospitals.

According to the Blood transfusion director Dorothy Kyeyune, most hospitals in the country are carrying out wrong transfusion to patients who do not need the blood.

She says that this has led to shortage of blood among the patients who urgently need it in those specific hospitals whenever they turn up.

She notes that this has also widened the demand and the supply of the blood in the country asking hospital to only conduct transfusion when urgently needed.

Kyeyune also adds that the blood bank is far away from achieving the recommended world health organisation 400 units of blood every year due to limited funding.