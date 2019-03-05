Hope as HIV patient is cured

For just the second time since the global epidemic began, a patient DUBBED THE LONDON PATIENT has been cured of H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS.

The news comes nearly 12 years to the day after the first patient known to be cured, a feat that researchers have long tried, and failed, to duplicate.

The surprise success now confirms that a cure for H.I.V. infection is possible, if difficult, researchers said.

The investigators are to publish their report on today in the journal Nature and to present some of the details at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle.