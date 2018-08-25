High risk districts receive essential Ebola supplies

Shamim Nateebwa

The World Health Organization together with the ministry of health have dispatched essential supplies to the 5 Ebola high risk districts of Uganda.

Health minister Ruth Acheng says the supplies delivered include 200 hand washing facilities, over 1,000 Kg of HTC chlorine, 120 cartons of washing soap and 24 boxes of water purification tablets, hydro chlorine solar powered generators, fuel and sanitizers.

The ministry recently extended preparedness activities to 5 out of 32 high risk districts including Kabarole, Kisoro, Bundibugyo, Kasese and Kyegwegwa to prevent possible spread of the Ebola virus.

Acheng adds that other interventions include training 32 communicators meant to provide technical support in delivery of effective risk communication in the districts, community sensitization and acquiring vehicles for specimen transportation of samples to the Virus Research Center in Entebbe among others.

The Ebola outbreak was recorded in neighboring DR Congo in July with over 60 deaths so far recorded.