Health Ministry to screen all travelers amid Ebola outbreak

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Following the outbreak of Ebola in Neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, the ministry of health has started the screening of all travelers at Entebbe International Airport and other border entry points for any signs and symptoms of Ebola.

According to the ministry’s acting Director General Health Service Dr Henry Mwebesa, the screening is also targeting all passengers who have had a history of travel to Congo.

Dr Mwebesa says a private medical Centre has since been equipped at the airport to provide counseling and screening services of all suspects and a standby ambulance.

He meanwhile adds that all leaders in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso,Kisoro, Kanungu,Kasese, Bundibugyo,Hoima,Kibaale, Kabale and Koboko among others to reactivate their respective district task forces in preparation for any possible attack.