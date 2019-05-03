Health ministry receives Bikes

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The Health Ministry of has received ten 10 motorcycles from World Health Organization (WHO) with support from Irish Embassy to enhance the surveillance in Ebola Virus Disease preparedness activities.

The motorcycles will enable district officers at the high risk bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Bundibugyo, Bunyangabu, Kanungu, Kasese, Kisoro, Kanunugu, Kabarole and Packwach to mentor health staff at the health facilities and in the communities on the identification of alerts.

Receiving the motorcycles, Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng welcomed the donation, and said this is another milestone in the preparedness activities against the deadly outbreak currently ravaging DRC.

The Irish Ambassador to Uganda, His Excellency William Carlos expressed his Government’s delight for supporting Uganda’s EVD preparedness activities. “Despite challenging circumstances, a lot has been achieved to keep Ebola out of Uganda and this is attributed to the risks and challenges undertaken by the frontline health workers as well as such strong partnerships with the Government of Uganda” he said.

While handing over the motorcycles, the World Health Organization Country Representative in Uganda, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam lauded the Government of Uganda for the excellent coordination of a comprehensive preparedness exercise.