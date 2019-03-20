Govt falling short on its Health Care manisfesto

By Moses Kyeyune.

The ruling National Resistance Movement is still grappling to deliver its promises on the country’s health cover.

On a number of campaign rallies in over a decade, President Museveni has promised to have a fully equipped hospital facility in every district, a Health Center IV per constituency and a Health Center III for every Sub-county.

However, in the State of Health Report presented to Parliament, the minister of Health Dr Jane Aceng highlights that 39 districts have no single hospital while 29 constituencies are operating without a health center IV.

A hospital by government standards is estimated to serve at least 500,000 people while a Health Center IV is designed to accommodate up to 100, 000 people.

In the report by Dr Aceng, 132 sub-counties have no single health facility.