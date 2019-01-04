Gov’t, Buganda land Board in talks to end sewage crisis at Kiruddu hospital

BY NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Talks between government and Buganda Land Board (BLB) on the acquisition of lease of land meant for the construction of treatment plant are in progress to end the sewage crisis at kiruddu hospital.

Peter Kaujju the deputy director public and corporate affairs Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) said after the process is done the sewage from the hospital will be channeled directly to the treatment plant as the current septic tanks cannot sustain the large numbers at the hospital.

On Tuesday this week, Sarah Opendi State Minister of Health for General Duties revealed that Shs 3.5bn was released so far by Ministry of Finance to work on the establishment of the sewage system of the hospital.

Currently there is use of emptiers to help in the transportation of sewage in case it is full. Residents say the situation has improved compared as it was before.

Kiruddu hospital has suffered the sewage crisis for about a year now.