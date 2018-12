By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Mityana district Woman MP Judith Nabakoba has asked government to double the supply of Anti Retro viral drugs to the hard-to-reach areas.

Nabakooba says a number of hospitals including Mityana have since last year been experiencing drug stock-outs including Septrin whose use has now been restricted by government.

She has also tasked leaders at all levels to to sensitize their people on how prevent further spread of HIV.