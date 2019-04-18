Government yet to decide on whether to grow cannabis

By Moses Ndhaye.

Government is yet to decide on whether it can license Globus industrial Uganda -Ltd to grow cannabis in Uganda.

According to the state minister for investment Evelynn Anite, the company applied to be licensed to start growing medical cannabis for export in Kasese district.

The Minister says although most of the stakeholders in the sector, such as the agriculture sector, have accepted the company to grow this crop in Uganda, government has decided to hold, on the license before right laws are put in place to regulate the growing of cannabis .