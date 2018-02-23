Government secures $3.5m for mosquito nets for refugees

By Shamim Nateebwa

Government has already secured USD 3.5million from the Global Fund for the malaria control programme within the refugee settlements.

According to Dr Jimmy Opigo, the Program Manager, National Malaria Control Program at the Ministry of Health, refugee settings are unique areas with high malaria burden.

He explains that the nature the settlements makes transmission easy.

He adds that over 50,000 nets have been procured and now a distribution approach is being designed with the exercise is expected to kick off in May targeting settled households.

This is unlike the before when nets were distributed at the entry point and by the time they settled only 30% had nets because some had misused them.

Meanwhile, the distribution of mosquito nets in the 5 divisions of Kampala kicks off this Saturday and will be conducted by local council leaders and village teams supervised by Kampala Capital City Authority officials.