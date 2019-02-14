Government orders for 60M condoms

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has ordered for 60 million condoms to help bridge the existing gap of the rubber

This was revealed by the national condom coordinator in the health ministry, Vasta Kibirige as the country joined the rest of the world to commemorate the world Condom day.

Kibirige says the country needs at least 240 million condoms a year and a maximum of 600 million condoms if the campaign against HIV/AIDS is to register fruits.

She however expresses worry that only 2 out of 10 of the condom users know how to properly use them which puts their lives at risk of contracting STI’s and STD’s.

Meanwhile the country programme director, Uganda cares, Henry Magala calls for more awareness creation about condom use as well as increasing their access.

Uganda has 1.3m people living with HIV and about a million are already on life time treatment.