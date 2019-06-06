Government allocates 21 billion for immunization

By Moses Ndhaye.

Government has allocated 21 billion shillings in this year’s budget to facilitate immunization activities.

Although the allocation is reflecting 100% budget increment,in the programme, health officials say the the budget is not enough to address the challenges of immunization, they argue that the sector requires 60 billion shillings to fully address the immunization challenges in the country.

Last year, government a located 9 billion shillings to facilitate immunization activities in the country.

According to the programme Manager, Uganda National Expanded Programme Dr. Alfred Driwale, the current budget which government has allocated facilitates only 35% of the vaccine requirement in the country .

Dr. Driwale made the remarks while addressing donors, health officials and Members of parliament on the sustainable way of having immunization programmes have a sustainable funding .