Genetically modified Mosquito not magic bullet to end malaria

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Introduction of a genetically modified Mosquito will not be the single silver bullet to end malaria in Uganda.

This comes from the principle investigator of Target Malaria consortium Dr Jonathan Kayondo following launch of the in sectary a facility for malaria research.

The newly built arthropod Containment Level 2 in sectary at the research institute is fitted with modern equipment to enable researchers study mosquitoes under containment.

Dr Kayondo says this new tool will only be coming to complement existing malaria control tools and probably address challenges that the existing tools have not solved.