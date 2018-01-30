Ethiopian PM pushes for eradication of NTDs

By Moses Kyeyune

African Heads of State have been urged to undertake more public commitment towards the eradication of Neglected Tropical Diseases, for a healthy population across the continent.

The call by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn comes on the heels of the 30th African Union Summit held in Addis Abba, Ethiopia.

Neglected Tropical Diseases such as trachoma, bilharzia, and elephantiasis among others have now been added to the annual scorecard on disease progress that has been running under the African Leaders Malaria Alliance.

Previously, the alliance has been focusing on malaria, maternal and child health as top priorities.

According to Desalegn improving the health, education and productivity of the continent’s poorest citizens by eliminating the neglected tropical diseases can put Africa on the path to prosperity and universal health coverage.