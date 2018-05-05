Cholera outbreak in Kampala

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The ministry of health has confirmed an outbreak of Cholera in Kampala.

This after alerts about the suspected cases were received through the Uganda Redcross Society’s community reporting system called U report.

According to the organisation’s public relations officer Irene Nakasita most of the cases are reported in Makindye division are being handled at Kiruddu hospital.

She says six other suspected cases in isolation at Naguru hospital receiving treatment.

She adds that other samples have been sent to the Central Public Health Laboratories for further tests.