Cholera confirmed in Kampala

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Ministry of health is currently investigating suspected cholera outbreak in in Kampala.

According to Emma Ainebyona, eight patients suspected to have contracted cholera in Kampala City have been isolated as test are carried out.

He said that out of these patents, so far two have tested positive basing on preliminary results pending confirmatory test from National laboratory services in Butabika.

He said that these were residents of Kabowa Parish, Rubaga Division in Kampala City.