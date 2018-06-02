Cancer machine not faulty-health minister

By Sahmim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has refuted reports that the recently installed multi-billion shilling radio therapy machine has broken down.

This follows an outcry by cancer patients who were concerned that the machine that was installed two years after the old one broke down was unable to give them this crucial element of their treatment.

Many claim they have been turned away because the machine has broken down.

However, according to the state minister for health in charge of general duties Sarah Opendi, the country’s only radio therapy machine is not faulty but only requires routine maintainance .

She is asking patients to remain calm as experts from Czech Republic from where the machine was imported are expected in the country next week to do the servicing.