Blood bank gets reagents

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The National medical stores has finally secured 10 billion shillings to procure reagents needed to purify blood.

This follows reports of a current blood shortage at the Uganda cancer institute

Speaking to the media today, The Uganda blood bank executive director Dorothy Kyeyune said that they have blood amounting to 30,000 units , but cannot purify it due to lack of reagents from the National medical store.

Kyeyune says shs 39.2 billion is needed in this financial year to process the 300,000 units of blood this year but only 12.8 billion has been provided by government.

She however says there is hope now after receiving a commitment letter from the finance ministry to allow the National medical store procure reagents worth shs 10 billion on credit.

