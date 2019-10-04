Alcohol before and during pregnancy associated with 44% of heart defects risk

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Parents to be have been advised to quit alcohol before conception and during pregnancy to protect against congenital heart defects for their new born babies

This According to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

The study author Dr Jiabi Qin, of Xiangya School of Public Health, says they compiled the data between 1991 and 2019, which amounted to 55 studies including 41,747 babies with congenital heart disease and 297,587 without the disease.

Drinking alcohol three months before pregnancy was associated with a 44% raised risk of congenital heart disease for fathers and 16% for mothers, compared to not drinking.

Uganda today is holding national Heart day activities at Busoga square in Jinja district, under the theme.

‘My heart, your heart’ with a call to the public to live healthier lifestyles.