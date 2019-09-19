Blood shortage paralyses work at Kapchorwa hospital

By Micheal Woniala

Blood shortage has paralysed operations at Kapchorwa hospital in Kapchorwa District for the past one week, forcing health workers to suspend some procedures that require blood transfusion.

The district health officer, Dr Siraji Masai says since last week, the hospital has been operating without blood yet the number of patients in need of blood transfusion is high.

Masai says the hospital has decided to refer patients who need blood to Mbale regional referral Hospital for now, adding the children with severe malaria, accident victims and pregnant women are the most affected.

According to Masai, the hospital receives only 13 units of blood on the weekly basis from Mbale regional blood bank, which he said is not enough considering the big number of patients they receive.

However, one of the officials from the Mbale regional blood bank, who requested remain anonymous said they were not aware that hospital had run out of blood.