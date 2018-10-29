30percent of rural Uganda has no access to clean water report

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new report on the state of access to safe water in rural areas shows that 30 percent of the rural population does not have access to clean drinking water.

The report also shows that in urban areas only 26 percent of the population have access to clean safe drinking water while 21 percent of the population do not have access to basic sanitation meaning the defecate outside.

Speaking to KFM today in an exclusive interview, The executive director of Uganda water and sanitation NGO network Yunia Musaazi says nearly half of the population does not wash their hands with soap after using the toilet.

This means majority of Ugandans shake hands and eat food with fecal matters.