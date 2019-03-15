3 people jailed for parking water in dirty bottles

By Ruth Anderah.

Three people have been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison for allegedly parking water in into re-used dirty bottles.

The three are Umar Katumba resident of Kyengera, Shaban Martin resident of Old Kampala and Zena Said a resident of Busega.

The have been charged before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Patrick Talisuna and denied the offence of Causing or suffering a nuisance to exist.

Prosecution states that the three and others still at large on March 13th 2019 at old Kampala in Kampala, did cause a nuisance to exist by parking water in into re-used dirty Jumbo bottles in a very filthy dirty environment which is dangerous to the lives of the people.

However Zena Said pleaded guilty to the offence and sentenced to pay a court fine of 100,000 shillings in default to serve 6 months imprisonment.

The remaining two who are pleaded not guilty to the charge have been remanded until March 19th for commencement of the case.