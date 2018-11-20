2018 malaria report indicates a stalemate in reduction of malaria

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The 2018 world health malaria report has indicated stalemate in reduction of malaria cases after years of decline globally.

According to the report, for the second consecutive year, the annual report estimated 219 million cases of malaria were recorded, compared to 217 million IN 2016 even though the number of people contracting malaria globally had been steadily falling, from 239 million in 2010 to 214 million in 2015.

The world health organization’s Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom said that world faces a new reality as progress stagnates and thus urgent measures are need.

In 2017 3.5 million more malaria cases reported in 10 African countries including Uganda.