ZARI breaks up with Diamond on Valentines Day

By David Kugonza.

Valentine’s Day did not end so well for one of Africa’s Favorite couple after socialite, Zari the Boss Lady and her Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platmunz broken up on Valentine’s Day night.

In a sad Valentine’s Day message posted with a black rose on instagram, Zari dumped Diamond accusing him of cheating on her with not one but several women.

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do.

There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised.

We are separating as partners but not as parents.

This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know.

I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too.

I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means.

Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S”

In recent past, Diamond has been rumored to be involved Tanzanian model cum Video vixen Hamisa Mobetto with whom he has a child with among others

