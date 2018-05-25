NRM VP & patron of Uganda Musicians Association Mukula to help Qute Kaye

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairperson for Eastern region, Capt Mike Mukula says he will rehabilitate singer Ivan Kauma, popularly known as Qute Kaye who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a car headlight.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire yesterday said the singer had confessed to stealing a headlight from a car of an unsuspecting motorist in a supermarket parking yard in Kibumbiro Zone, Busega Parish, Wakiso District.

“This young man with talent got desperate, unemployed and with no source of income in the city. As a patron of Uganda Musicians Association, I have instructed the chairman and others to secure his release. We will rehabilitate him,” Mr Mukula said in a tweet on Friday.