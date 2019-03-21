Nigerian Singer Burna Boy arrives in Uganda ahead of concert

By Lawrence Ogwal.

Burna Boy (real name Damini Ogulu) who is slated to perform at a concert on Friday March 22nd, has arrived in the country. The plane he was in touched down at around 12:30pm at Entebbe Airport. The singer will headline a concert at Sheraton Hotel’s Gardens along with Ugandan singers Sheebah, Irene Ntale and Vinka on the show dubbed Burna Boy KLA Experience.

This will be the second time Burna Boy is performing in Uganda, after he performed at the Mega Fest event at Namboole Stadium in 2014. There will be a meet and greet event this evening at Former Pyramids located on Yusuf Lule Road. Entrance to the meet and greet will be Shs 100,000.

The main concert tomorrow will also go for Shs100,000 VIP and Shs50,000 ordinary. Burna Boy has been performing in different African countries in what he calls the African Giant Tour. However, his show tomorrow is not part of that tour. Speaking to the press at Entebbe International Airport, the artiste says he cannot wait to perform in Uganda again. “Ugandan people have the vibe that I want and I promise them that tomorrow will be a movie, let them all come for the Burna Boy KLA Experience,” he said.

Some of his popular songs include On The Low, Gbona, Ye, Miss You Bad, Sekkle Down, Giddem, Killing Dem and Gbesile, a song he did with Navio among other songs.