More Musicians show interest to join politics come 2021

By Damali Mukhaye.

More musicians continued to show their interest to contest for different political position in the fourth coming elections in 2021.

The current one is Sadat Mukiibi, commonly known by his stage name Agananga Khalifah who has publicly announced his intentions to contest for Rubaga East MP.

Speaking to Kfm, Khalifah says that youths in this country have been ignored since majority of them do not even know how to access the youth livelihood loans and how to utilise it.

He says that since he is also a youth, he is going to work towards training youths in his constituency to effectively borrow the loan and create jobs for others.

He says that Musicians have of late taken this path because they can easily use their popularity to force change in the country.