Minister Nakiwala cautions Fresh Kids parents

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of state for children and youth affairs has spoken out on concerns raised over the latest youngest singer in Uganda Fresh Kid whose real name is Patrick Ssenyonjo.

It follows concerns raised following footage of the 7 year old performing at a show.

Nakiwala Kiyingi condemned use of children for profit arguing that the law restricts children below 18 years from being used for any financial benefits.

She said government is to investigate and if found not to be in school, his parents are to be dealt with accordingly.