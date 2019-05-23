Kampala parents sets conditions for fresh kid

By Damalie Mukhaye.

Kampala parents that has offered scholarship to the young start Patrick Ssenyongo,commonly known as fresh kid has sets conditions for his parents and promoters to abide by.

Speaking while signing a memorandum of understanding at the school in Kampala, the director Daphine Kato says that fresh Kid has to attend classes on a daily basis and his parents should make sure that this is fulfilled.

She says that his parents should also make sure that he visit him at school to know how he is performing and ensure that his home work is done on a regular basis to avoid penalties.

She also notes that the promoter should also ensure that the young boy does not perform during the week days to give him humble time to concentrate at school.

Fresh kid has been offered a scholarship of 7 years and he starts next week in primary 2.

