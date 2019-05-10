Gender ministry agrees to sign MOU with Fresh Kid

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The Ministry of gender has agreed with Patrick Ssenyonjo’s team alias Fresh Kid to draft a Memorandum of Understanding that will safeguarded the young star’s interests.

This was reached during a meeting with the ministry’s permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana yesterday.

The PS said this is aimed at specifying the sharing of earnings from performances, assurance to continue with school, avoid exploitation among others.

In the meeting attended by Fresh Kid’s parents Paul Mutabazi, Madrine Namata and his manager, it was agreed that the MoU will be reviewed before the official signing.

The 7-year-old was recently awarded scholarship by Ruparelia Group to study at Kampala Parents School.

