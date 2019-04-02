Fresh Kid Meets Children Affairs Minister

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The Children Affairs Minister Owek Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has this morning met the rising Pop star Patrick Ssenyonjo commonly known as Fresh Kid.

The meeting at the minister’s office in Kampala was also attended by the singer’s management.

Nakiwala Kiyingi has underscored the need for education for the young star and pledged support the young star’s education and music career.

This follows criticism over the minister’s recent statements, where she ordered Fresh kid to stop singing and be put on drug test and counselling.

