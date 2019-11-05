Eddy Kenzo celebrates another milestone with Mbilo Mbilo

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

Ugandan artiste, Eddy Kenzo celebrated another achievement by having one of his songs feature on a Netflix film. Kenzo was excited and let Ugandans know on social media that his song, ‘Mbilo Mbilo’ song featured on a recently released movie Holiday in the Wild. The Netflix original film released two days ago on November 1st, is an American Christmas romantic film directed by Ernie Barbarash from a screenplay by Neal Dobrofsky and Tippi Dobrofsky. The film stars Hollywood greats like Kristin Davis and Rob Rowe.

Kenzo’s song plays during the main characters’ safari adventure.

“A Ugandan song mbilo mbilo in Luganda language from central Uganda trending world wide right on this new Netflix movie. Proud Ugandan. For God and my country,” Kenzo posted.

This milestone comes after the singer has had a roller coaster month, from seeing his former partner Rema Namakula get introduced to another man, to meeting President Museveni a few weeks ago.