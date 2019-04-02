Child activists speak out on Fresh Kid

By Ritah Kemigisa

Child activists have accused the management of young pop star Patrick Senyonjo popularly known as Fresh Kid of exploiting the young star.

Many people including the minister of state for youth and child affairs Nakiwala Kiyingi have since asked the young star to stop singing and go to school.

The Director Child protection and dwelling places Maureen Muwonge says much as Fresh kid is young in nature, the things he has been exposed to and the words in his songs are questionable.

Muwonge argues that much as the law permits young children to get in into any form of employment, the type of job has to be age appropriate under the supervision of an elder person.

