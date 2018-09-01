Bebe Cool booed off Swangz Avenue 10 year anniversary concert stage

Friday wasn’t a happy evening for Bebe Cool at the much anticipated 10 years of Swangz Avenue All Star Concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval Friday night.

Swangz Avenue held a Concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval to celebrate their existence on the Uganda music scene for Ten years. The main participant for the Event was Jamaican reggae star, Tarrus Riley famously known for his hit single ‘Just the way you are’.

As is the case with most Concerts there was a line up of Artists to share the stage with the Jamaican Star. On that long list was Uganda reggea and Dance-hall superstar and Gagamel Boss Bebe Cool and the unfortunate incident happened when Bebe cool hit the stage. Before he sang a single line off any of his songs the crown started shouting #FreeBobiWine and before you know it the fans were throwing chairs, bottles and other objects at the singer.

Bebe Cool persisted amid the insults and object throwing but objects kept coming at him and was later dragged off the stage by counter terrorism police.

There was a brief physical altercation between him and the security officers at the event. Later the security officers struck a deal with Bebe Cool and was seen leaving the stage and venue accompanied by security officers.

This comes after Bebe Cool chose to keep quiet about the torture and brutal arrest of musician-turned politian Bobi Wine that’s besides his not so good relationship with the new face of Ugandan opposition Bobi Wine and his ever growing afficiliation with the ruling party NRM. Bebe Cool recently held a concert at Kololo AirStrip Where the guest of honor was HE. the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

