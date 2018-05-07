Worry expressed on the proposed 1% Mobile money tax

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Women in the informal sector have expressed fear that the proposed 1%on Mobile money transactions will stifle government’s efforts to have their businesses formalized.

According to Ritah Atukwatsa, the executive director Institute for Social transformation the tax will discourage many women from formalizing business because they will see it as a move to reap them of taxes.

Atukwatsa adds the proposed tax will also affect their access to finance since many found it more user friendly to use mobile money as compared to banks.

She adds that the tax will also increase on the cost of doing of business for these women thus push many out of business.