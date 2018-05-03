UTL to get 20 years license

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has authorized Uganda Telecom Limited to liaise with the Uganda Communications Commission to have their license extended to 20 years.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the minister for ICT and National guidance Frank Tumwebaze said this was a cabinet resolution to revamp the telecom company and make it more enterprising and a preferred network.

Tumwebaze says cabinet also agreed that UCC allows UTL to expand its frequency bandwidth so it can efficiently cover the whole country and provide better quality service.

He also reveals that 10 potential investors have so far expressed interest in investing in the telecom adding that the finance ministry has been directed to collaborate with the financial intelligence authority to vet their capacities.