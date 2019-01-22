Upcountry Industrial parks fail to attract investors

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Investment Authority has revealed that industrial parks in the outskirts of Kampala have failed to attract investors.

The authority was given a mandate to establish 22 Industrial and Business parks throughout the Country to create jobs and add value to locally available raw materials.

Out of these, the Authority has managed to establish; Namanve, Luzira, Jinja, Soroti, Mbarara, Soroti, kasese and Mbale among others.

However the authority’s director for land development Hamza Galiwango says those out of Kampala have no investors applying to establish their businesses there.

He says majority of them say they are too far from the main market which is in Kampala and the international airport.