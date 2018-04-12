Ugandans to pay more taxes on mobile money transactions

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandans are to pay 1% tax on each and every mobile money transaction made while depositing and withdrawing.

This has been revealed by the State Minister for Planning, David Bahati while addressing journalists at the Uganda media center today.

Bahati meanwhile government has also proposed a daily taxation of Shs100 on all Sim cards that all social media.

President Museveni recently revealed plans to introduce taxes on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, claiming that people use these platforms mainly for lugambo (gossip).

Bahati said these tax measures are aimed at growing domestic budget financing.