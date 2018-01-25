Uganda gears up for regional energy infrastructure summit

By Samuel Ssebuliba

Uganda is gearing up for the East Africa Energy and Infrastructure Summit slated for February 6-8 in Kampala.

The Summit will bring together regional governments, leading utility and regulatory companies from across the region, as well as international financiers and power developers, to discuss the most significant energy and infrastructure projects being developed across the region.

According to Energy Net’s Anna Gorzkowska, the summit will also explore practical solutions geared at increasing investor appetite in East Africa.

She says they have seen that the energy landscape in East Africa evolving from the development of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline and Refinery Project, to the large renewable energy projects such as the Bujagali Hydropower Project and Lake Turkana Wind Power Project.

The summit to be hosted by Energy Minister Irene Muloni, and her Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Frehiwot Wodehanna, will discuss ways to unlock investment in energy and infrastructure for regional growth and development.