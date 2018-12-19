Uber, Taxify drivers go on strike

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uber and Taxify drivers in Uganda under their umbrella body Smart online Drivers Association have gone on strike demanding for a review of rates and working conditions amid the escalating fuel prices.

The association’s spokespersons Mercilus Katinba says the drivers are struggling to survive because of the low charges and the huge percentages Uber and Taxify operators take from each trip made.

He says the drivers now want minimum rates for both Uber and Taxify increased from shs 4000 and shs 4500 to at least shs 7000 or higher to cater for vehicle maintenance, Airtime, mobile data and insurance cover.

They also want charges for a Kilometer increased from shs 500 to shs 1500 and the waiting charge from shs 100 to shs 400.

Kantiba adds that pick up charges and compensation charges for Taxify drivers whose journeys are always undervalued need to be introduced.

The association has over 1000 registered Uber and Taxify drivers.